Karnataka Bandh Fails to Stir Dakshina Kannada and Udupi
Residents Stick to Daily Routines
Mangaluru/Udupi: Life in Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi districts showed no signs of slowing down despite a state-wide bandh called by Kannada associations. Locals went about their usual business, unaffected by the call, as the region saw no disruptions or changes to daily schedules.
The lack of support for the bandh was evident, with no local organisations in DK or Udupi rallying behind the initiative. Plans for protests or demonstrations in the cities didn’t materialise, leaving the streets calm and the atmosphere typical of any other day.
Public and private transport rolled on without a hitch as government buses, private buses, auto-rickshaws, and cabs all stayed on the roads. Shops, markets, and businesses kept their doors open, reporting no closures or interruptions, a clear sign that the bandh found no footing in these coastal districts.