Karnataka Cabinet Approved Rs 482-Crore Project Raised Corridor Extension In Bengaluru

On Thursday, law minister J C Madhuswamy said that the Karnataka Cabinet had approved a Rs 482-crore project to extend an elevated corridor in the Varthur area of south east Bengaluru. He stated that the project entails extending an existing 1.3-kilometer elevated route by 1.92 kilometres at a cost of Rs 482 crore.



He further added that the cabinet had approved the extension of a flyover at the Basaveshwara Nagar junction in north Bengaluru. He mentioned that despite other important decisions made on Thursday, the Cabinet opted to release 166 detainees on good behaviour.

As part of the Central government's Swamitva Yojana, it also approved an allocation of Rs 287 crore for drone-based and scientific inspections of assets in rural and urban areas.

On February 14, the Cabinet has agreed to hold a joint session of the state legislature, followed by a two-week session.

Beside than specific topics, the Cabinet meeting also addressed the Covid crisis, school and college problems, and upcoming Bengaluru city council elections. The Chief Minister added that ministers from other districts will also be involved in helping the party win the BBMP elections.

Meanwhile, throughout the meeting, it was further decided to give the Bangalore Development Authority 66.17 acres of government land in Yelahanka constituency villages for the Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout. Despite the request to hand up around 400 acres of land, Madhuswamy said the government has opted to only transfer 66.17 acres of litigation-free land.

The government also decided to allocate Rs 11.21 crore to the IIT-Dharwad campus for the installation of drinking water facilities, which was part of the government's infrastructural promise to the institute.

The administration has also granted Rs 97 crore to set up 6,500 smart classes in 430 first-year colleges, 14 engineering colleges, and 87 government colleges.

The Cabinet has approved the merger of Karnataka State Forest Development Corporation Limited, Karnataka State Forest Industrial Corporation Limited, and Karnataka Cashew Development Corporation Limited.

The Cabinet also approved Rs 93.27 crore for free uniforms for students in classes 1 to 10 as part of the Vidya Vikas Yojana. Ra 10.52 crore for a fishermen's jetty near Udyavar in Udupi district, Rs 75 crore for a silk market in Ramanagara, Rs 92.81 crore for basic facilities for devotees at Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru, and Rs 165 crore for a lake-filling project in Gurumitkal constituency in Yadgir district.