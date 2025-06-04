Karnataka CM Responds To Fatal Bengaluru Stadium Incident, Cites Historical Precedents

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a press conference Thursday following the devastating stampede at a Bengaluru stadium that resulted in 11 fatalities and approximately 50 injuries. During his address to the media, the Chief Minister acknowledged the occurrence of similar incidents in the past while clarifying his position on the tragedy.

"Multiple stampede incidents have taken place previously," Siddaramaiah stated, while emphasizing that his comments should not be interpreted as justification for the current incident. He specifically mentioned the Kumbh Mela stampede from earlier this year as an example, but stressed his intent was not to defend the Bengaluru tragedy.

The Chief Minister explained the circumstances that led to the disaster, highlighting the massive disparity between expected and actual attendance. While the stadium's official capacity stands at 35,000 people, an estimated 200,000 to 300,000 individuals gathered at the venue, creating an unprecedented situation that overwhelmed the facility's safety measures.

Siddaramaiah also drew attention to a contrasting scenario that occurred at Vidhan Soudha, where more than 100,000 people assembled without any adverse incidents. This comparison underscored the unpredictable nature of crowd management and the specific challenges faced at the stadium location.

The Chief Minister's remarks came as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the stampede and work to prevent similar tragedies in the future. The incident has raised serious questions about crowd control measures and safety protocols at large public gatherings in the state.