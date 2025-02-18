Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Defers To Congress High Command On Leadership Term Question

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has once again avoided directly addressing questions about whether he will serve a complete five-year term, consistently maintaining that such decisions lie solely with the Congress high command. When pressed about rumors of a power-sharing arrangement, he neither confirmed nor denied such plans, stating, "How many times do I have to say it? The high command will decide everything. What they say will be applicable to all."

These comments come amid growing speculation that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar might assume the top position midway through the current government's tenure. While several party leaders, including Minister KN Rajanna and Shivakumar himself, have made public statements on the matter, Siddaramaiah refused to engage with these comments, noting, "I won't talk about ministers' statements. It'll become a controversy. Everyone has given their opinion - Rajanna and DK too."

By consistently referring decisions to the party leadership, Siddaramaiah has left open the possibility of a leadership transition, fueling ongoing political speculation about Karnataka's governance in the coming years.

The Chief Minister has maintained this position consistently, offering the same response on February 17 when questioned about potential leadership changes, simply stating, "The High Command will decide that."

DK Shivakumar, who serves as both Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president, has never hidden his ambitions for the chief ministerial position. Since the Congress formed the government in May 2023, certain factions within the party have repeatedly attempted to position him as the future chief minister. Following intense competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister's role after the election, the Congress established a compromise by appointing Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister.

During this period, reports emerged suggesting a "rotational chief minister formula" whereby Shivakumar would take over leadership after two-and-a-half years. However, the party has never officially acknowledged such an arrangement.

In December 2024, Siddaramaiah clarified that no prior power-sharing agreement existed between him and Shivakumar before the Congress assumed power. "There was no agreement. I will abide by the high command's decision," the Chief Minister stated.

The continuing debate persists despite Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's stern warning last month instructing party leaders to "shut up" and focus on governance rather than publicly discussing leadership changes. Nevertheless, internal maneuvering continues, with ministers from SC/ST communities organizing dinner meetings last month - widely interpreted as attempts to advocate for a Dalit or AHINDA leader as the next chief minister should Siddaramaiah step down.

As discussions about power-sharing continue unabated, Siddaramaiah's refusal to provide a definitive answer only intensifies speculation regarding whether the Congress high command has developed a transition plan - or if the matter remains unresolved.