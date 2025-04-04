Live
Karnataka High Court Halts April 6 Protest at Dharmasthala
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has temporarily stopped the protest planned for April 6 at Dharmasthala after reviewing WhatsApp messages suggesting a possible attempt to break the law. The court found the messages disturbing, as they hinted at plans to forcefully enter the temple, which was not allowed by any previous court order.
Earlier, the court had allowed a peaceful march, but the new WhatsApp messages showed discussions about gathering a large crowd and barging into the temple. The court found this to be a serious issue, as it could lead to violations of its earlier ruling and cause trouble for public order.
During the hearing, the High Court Government Pleader (HCGP) waived notice for respondents 1 to 12, and the court issued urgent notices to the remaining respondents. Seeing the possible risks, the court decided to temporarily ban the protest to prevent any law-and-order problems. The stay order will remain in place until the next hearing.
The case was argued on behalf of Dharmasthala by Senior Counsel Udaya Holla and Advocate Rajshekhar Hiliyaru, who pointed out the dangers of the planned protest and sought the court’s intervention.