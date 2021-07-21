Karnataka High Court to hear Ramesh Jarkiholi sex CD case

Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court will hear the sex CD case against former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi from Tuesday.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing into the case, had submitted a detailed report to the High Court on June 19. The Divisional Bench headed by Chief Justice A.S. Oka is scheduled to take up the issue on Tuesday afternoon.

The bench is expected to take important decisions on allegations by the complainant on the investigation agency and the ruling BJP government. And, further, take up the issue of quashing the complaint against Ramesh Jarkiholi.

The complainant has alleged that the fair investigation is not taking place and in every way, she had been projected in a bad light before the society.

She also alleged that the accused was being protected and political bosses controlled the investigation.

The quash petition of the complaint against Ramesh Jarkiholi is also clubbed with the issue.

An alleged sex CD involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi went viral in in March. Following this, Ramesh Jarkiholi had to resign from the post of cabinet minister. The incident had also led to the war of words between state Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar and Ramesh Jarkiholi.