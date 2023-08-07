Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangh expects to do a turnover of Rs 3 crore this year

Hubballi: Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangh, Bengeri, Hubballi is the only organization in the country to be recognized by the Bureau of Indian standards (BIS) for manufacturing the national flag. After Covid, the demand for national flags has increased across the country. In this background the company expects to achieve turnover of three crore rupees this year.

This institute of Hubballi, which officially supplies national flags to all the states and union territories of the country, has planned to manufacture crores of flags before August 14 and would despatch it to various parts of country̤̤

Compared to the past days, the demand for national flags has increased and has seen a recovery every year. Last 2020-21 business was low due to covid. Only one and a half crore rupees worth national flags were sold . After that, there was a slight recovery in 2021-22 and the turnover rised to two and a half crore rupees. In 2022-23, there was a huge demand for national flags from the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Last year, national flags worth rs 4.28 crores were sold. So far this year, national flags worth one and a half crore rupees have been sold.

The national flag is in high demand in North India. Thus, to meet the required amount of demand, workers are working till 8 pm and making national flags. It is special that women make the national flag here. The national flags are being prepared as per the government standards. From the Red Fort of Delhi to the embassies, all the flags flying in all schools and colleges and government offices of India are prepared only in Bengeri.

Bengeri Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangh (KKGSS) was established on Nov. 7, 1957. A group of Gandhians founded this union for the development of khadi and other cottage industries in the region. Venkatesh Magadi and Sriranga Kamatha were the first president and vice president respectively. About 58 institutions of Karnataka were brought under the auspices of this association and started functioning with the head office at Hubballi. The raw materials of the national flag are brought to here , dyed, woven, stitched, molded and prepared.

Sivananda Mathapati, secretary of the Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangh, said that the production and sale of national flags is increasing year by year here. This year business is a little off. We are aiming to do business of two and a half to three crores between August 15 and next January 26. There is demand from other states including North India. But this year sales is less than last year, he said.