Karnataka MLC polls: Voting underway for four seats amid tight security

Bengaluru: Voting is underway for four seats in the Karnataka Legislative Council, with elections being held for two graduates’ constituencies and two teachers’ constituencies. A total of 43 candidates are in the fray, making the contest keen as voters exercise their franchise to elect their representatives to the Upper House.

Polling began at 8 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m. Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful and fair polling, with police maintaining a strict vigil to prevent any untoward incidents.

Elections are being held in the Bengaluru Teachers’ constituency, Northeast Teachers’ constituency, West Graduates’ constituency and Southeast Graduates’ constituency.

Meanwhile, a clash broke out between Congress and BJP workers near a polling station at Ambedkar College in Nagarabhavi during polling for the Bengaluru Teachers’ constituency. Former corporator Mohan Kumar was accused of verbally abusing people, following which the police intervened and erected barricades to bring the situation under control.

Polling for the Bengaluru Teachers’ constituency has been brisk since morning, with teachers arriving at polling stations to exercise their franchise. Voters were seen standing in queues at a polling station in Doddaballapur taluk of Bengaluru Rural district.

The district has a total of 2,863 registered teacher voters, comprising 1,411 men and 1,452 women. Six polling stations have been set up in the district to facilitate smooth voting.

In the Northeast Teachers’ constituency, polling began amid tight security in Raichur, where 16 polling stations have been established.

District Deputy Commissioner Poovitha S., who is also the Assistant Returning Officer, visited various polling stations to inspect the arrangements and monitor the polling process.

The ruling Congress and the Opposition NDA are locking horns in the elections for the four Legislative Council seats -- two Graduates’ and two Teachers’ constituencies.

In the Southeast Graduates’ constituency, Congress' Shashi Hulikunte Mutt is facing the BJP’s K M Suresh (Someshwara).

In the West Graduates’ constituency, Congress' Mohan Limbikai is taking on the BJP’s Sankanur S.V.

In the North East Teachers’ constituency, Sharanappa Mattur of Congress is facing the BJP’s Shashil G. Namoshi.

In the Bengaluru Teachers’ constituency, Congress' Puttanna is contesting against A.P. Ranganath of the JD(S).

The results of the elections will be announced on October 27. This will be the first election for the Karnataka Congress under its President B.K. Hariprasad, who is also an MLC. Currently, the 75-member Legislative Council has five vacant spots.