Karnataka won't allow Hogenakkal project by TN: Minister Govind Karjol

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Water Resources Govind. M. Karjol said on Friday that the government will not allow neighbouring Tamil Nadu to take up Hogenakkal second phase project.

Speaking to reporters, Karajol stated that it has come to the notice of the government about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's announcement on Detailed Project Report (DPR) being ready for taking up Phase 2 of Hogenakkal project at a cost of Rs 4,600 crore.

"Tamil Nadu will have to take projects as per the verdicts of the tribunal and the Supreme Court on water sharing in Cauvery river basin. We will oppose any project which is being taken up without informing the tribunal as well as the Supreme Court by Tamil Nadu," he said.

He further stated that, Karnataka government will oppose this project through all available legal options. The announced project comes both in the jurisdiction of Karnataka as well as Tamil Nadu.

As many as 64 km of Hogenakkal region lies on the borders of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Under column 13 of the verdict of Cauvery River Water Tribunal, the project has to be taken up by National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC), the minister stated.

The border between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka is finalised by the Survey of India and in this background Karnataka will not give any room for implementation of the project by the neighbouring State, he said.