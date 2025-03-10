KSRTC honors Padma Shri awardee Bhimavva Doddabalappa

Bengaluru: On Saturday, International Women’s Day 2025 was celebrated at central offices of the Corporation under the Chairmanship of Ramalinga Reddy, Minister of Transport and Muzrai and Vice Chairman. The event was further enhanced by the presence of Padma Shri awardee Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyatar from Koppal, who captivated the audience with her singing. She was honored with a felicitation and cash award in recognition of her contribution .

While speaking on the occasion, Transport and Muzrai Minister, Ramalinga Reddy told that women are excelling in all fields, performing on par with men. He praised the technical women staff of KSRTC are working as efficiently as their male counterparts, particularly in vehicle refurbishment. He emphasized that KSRTC is committed to provide all necessary facilities for women, including priority assignments for female conductors on various routes. The Miinister affirmed that gender equality and women’s empowerment are deeply embedded within the organization.

The Vice Chairman congratulated and honored 42 outstanding female employees, stating that “Behind every successful man, there is a woman.” He acknowledged the progress women have made in all sectors and encouraged further development. The Managing Director of KSRTC, V Anbukumar extended his congratulations to all women employees who serve as the strength of the organization. He highlighted that Karnataka’s Shakti Scheme has become a model for the entire nation. Stressing the importance of education, he encouraged women to pursue education and ensure quality education for their children, emphasizing that education is the only key to empowerment. On this occasion, a video showcasing the contributions of female technical staff in refurbishing city transport buses was released.

A total of 3052 female employees (Driver Cum Conductors 26, Conductors 875, Technical Staff 976, Security Guards-110, Office Helper-80, Sweepers- 135 and Officers-80) are working in various posts of the Corporation equally with the male workers, the Corporation respects and encourages them in all ways and the following welfare program is formulated. In the last two years, 79 women have been recruited on a compassionate basis into various positions.

KSRTC is committed in its policy to honour and empower the women through the following welfare initiatives. Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act-2013 implemented in order to prevent sexual harassment of women employees at workplaces. An internal grievance committee of women employees has been formed at the Central Office, Divisional Office, and Regional Office, units and Divisional Office of the Corporation and action taken accordingly. Also, gender sensitive awareness programs are being organized continuously.

180 days maternity leave is being given to women employees in the corporation as the policy prevailed in the Government. Under the government model, a maximum of six months i.e. 180 days of “Parental Leave” is provided for the youngest child till he reaches 18 years of service.

In order to facilitate the female employees of the Corporation, Rs.1250 is being sanctioned as monthly childcare allowance till the child completes three years. A total of 730 days of “Parental Leave” with pay is being granted to women employees to take care of mentally retarded/physically challenged children. A separate rest house and toilet arrangement has been made for the women staff performing duty in the depots. Under the Vidya Chethana Scheme, financial assistance has been provided for 1,402 female students from PUC to PhD, including foreign studies, with a total disbursement of ₹70.71 lakh (₹7,071,500) from 2022-23 to 2024-25. The KSRTC Health Cashless Medical Facility, introduced in January 2025, has so far benefited 984 women employees, 11,860 dependents, including 6,996 wives, 3,519 mothers, and 2,935 daughters. The total medical expenditure incurred for female employees and their dependents has amounted to ₹19.87 crore.