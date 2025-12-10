CBI court sentences BBAU office assistant to four years’ imprisonment in bribery case

Lucknow: A CBI Court in Lucknow has convicted and sentenced Vijay Kumar Dwivedi, a former Office Assistant at the University Institute of Engineering & Technology (UIET) under Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar University (BBAU), to four years’ rigorous imprisonment in a bribery case.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on him, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The conviction was pronounced on December 9, the statement said.

According to the CBI, the case originated from a complaint filed by a contractual assistant professor of UIET, who alleged that Dwivedi had demanded an undue advantage of Rs 50,000 in exchange for facilitating the extension of the contractual appointment of the assistant professor.

The accused claimed that the extension would be processed through the Director of UIET and demanded a bribe to ensure the renewal.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI registered the case on June 2, 2017, and laid a trap. During the trap, Dwivedi was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount from the complainant assistant professor. The agency subsequently arrested him.

Following the completion of the investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet against Dwivedi on August 1, 2017. The prosecution presented evidence, including witness testimonies, trap proceedings, and recovered money, to establish the guilt of the accused.

After a detailed trial, the CBI Court found Dwivedi guilty of demanding and accepting illegal gratification and sentenced him to four years’ imprisonment.

The court also ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 30,000. The judgment, the agency said, reinforces the CBI’s commitment to combating corruption in public institutions.

The CBI actively investigates bribery cases, leading to convictions of public servants and private individuals for demanding or accepting bribes, with punishments including imprisonment and hefty fines.