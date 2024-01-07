KSRTC Set to Introduce Cashless Ticketing System in Three Months

Bengaluru: In a move aimed at simplifying the travel experience for passengers, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is set to introduce a cashless ticketing system, allowing commuters to board buses without the need for cash. The initiative comes as part of KSRTC's commitment to adapting to the evolving digital landscape and fostering hassle-free travel.

Cashless transactions have become increasingly prevalent, prompting KSRTC to reimagine its ticketing system. The upcoming cashless ticketing system, scheduled for implementation by April or May, will enable passengers to make payments through various digital channels such as UPI, Debit Cards, Credit Cards, and more. To facilitate this transition, KSRTC will leverage Smart Electronic Ticketing Machines (Smart ETMs), available on a rental basis. The move marks a significant shift from the earlier ticket distribution system, which relied solely on cash transactions.

Having conducted a tender process for the supply and maintenance of Smart ETMs, KSRTC is set to acquire a total of 10,245 machines on a lease basis. Additionally, plans are underway to procure 15,000 Smart ETMs on a rental basis over the next five years. The Smart ETMs will not only streamline the ticketing process but also serve as comprehensive tools for managing bus operations. Passengers will be prompted to display QR codes at these machines, allowing them to make payments through UPI and other digital payment apps. The tender documents also specify the incorporation of features enabling ticket payments through debit and credit cards, as well as the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).

Beyond ticketing, the Smart ETMs will capture detailed information about KSRTC bus operations, including route details, stop counts, start and end times of bus operations, income generated, fuel expenses, and mileage. This integrated system promises improved efficiency and transparency in managing the vast fleet of KSRTC buses.

The new ticketing system will also address the identification of women passengers traveling under the Shakti Yojana. In a groundbreaking move, KSRTC plans to issue chip-based identity cards to women within three months, facilitating seamless ticket issuance by swiping these cards at the Smart ATMs. This innovation is expected to provide accurate data on the number of female passengers benefiting from the Shakti Yojana on KSRTC buses. Commuters can anticipate a more technologically advanced and user-friendly travel experience as KSRTC embraces the era of cashless and smart ticketing.