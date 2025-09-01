Live
KSRTC to operate additional buses during Thiruvonam
Bengaluru: Inview of the Thiruvonam festival on September 5, 2025, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has arranged to operate 90 additional buses to Kerala in addition to the existing services. These special services will run from September 2 to September 4, 2025, while the return services from various parts of Kerala to Bengaluru will be operated on September 7, 2025.
The special buses will be operated from Mysuru Road Bus Station and Shanthinagar Bus Station (BMTC) in Bengaluru to destinations such as Kannur, Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Thrissur, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, and other towns across Kerala. All premier buses will be operated exclusively from Shanthinagar Bus Station.
KSRTC has enabled advance booking facilities for these services, and passengers are requested to carefully note the boarding point mentioned in their reservation ticket. Tickets can be booked through the KSRTC website at www.ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in or at KSRTC booking counters set up across important cities in Karnataka as well as neighboring states including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Puducherry, Maharashtra, and Goa.
To encourage advance booking, KSRTC is offering a discount of five percent on the fare if four or more passengers book under a single ticket, and a ten percent discount on the return fare if onward and return journey tickets are booked at thesame time. Details regarding departure points and timings of the special services are available through the computerized advance reservation network and the KSRTC website.