- K’taka BJP gives 48 hour deadline for release of Kar Sevak
Karnataka BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra has given a deadline of 48 hours to the Congress government to release the arrested Kar Sevak.
Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra has given a deadline of 48 hours to the Congress government to release the arrested Kar Sevak.
Addressing a gathering at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru, Vijayendra said that the tricolor was hoisted at Lal Chowk in Srinagar under the leadership of Murali Manohar Joshi and the BJP will not bog down to the threat of police by the state government.
“We are giving a deadline of 48 hours for the Chief Minister. If arrested Kar Sevak Srikanth Poojari is not released, we will lay siege to the Hubballi Shehar police station through BJP Yuva Morcha. If need arises we will also hit streets to stage a protest,” Vijayendra said.
He said that everyone is talking about whether there is a rule of Taliban and Mughals in Karnataka.
“Your policy is to trample Hindus and dominate over the rights of Hindus. You will be taught a lesson,” Vijayendra said.
He said that the Congress government has taken the cases back against the Popular Front of India (PFI) and DJ Halli and KG Halli communal violence accused.
“We will give a befitting answer to anti-Hindu, anti-Ram Congress government,” Vijayendra said.