K’taka BJP leadership race intensifies as central leadership resumes president’s selection process

Dharwad: The suspense surrounding the selection of the next Karnataka BJP unit president continues, as various factions within the party exert pressure on the high command. While a “rebel team” has reportedly met central leaders to push for a change from B.Y. Vijayendra, another faction insists on his continuation. This internal disagreement has contributed to the delay in announcing the state president for Karnataka, unlike many other states where new presidents have already been declared. However, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has now provided a new update, signaling that the selection process has resumed.

Speaking to the media in Dharwad today, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi clarified that the state BJP unit president will be chosen unanimously, irrespective of whether it’s V. Somanna or B.Y. Vijayendra. “The process of selecting presidents is underway in all states, and our state BJP will also get its president,” he stated.

When asked specifically about V. Somanna potentially becoming the state BJP president, Joshi responded that he was unaware of what Somanna had said. He emphasized that the national leaders would consider the matter. Joshi further clarified, “This time, there will be no nomination. The selection will be unanimous. Whether it’s Somanna or Vijayendra, the national leaders will make the decision.” He added that neither Vijayendra nor Somanna has publicly claimed the presidency for themselves. The selection process, which was delayed due to various electoral reasons across the country, is now set to restart.

The choice of the next Karnataka BJP president has been a hot topic within the party for the past 6-7 months, with no clear answer emerging so far. Initially, it was anticipated that the name would be announced in July, then after Prime Minister Modi’s foreign tour. However, the delay in the national president’s selection also stalled the Karnataka president’s selection process. Now, with Pralhad Joshi’s announcement, the process for selecting the state president has resumed, creating renewed curiosity about who will ultimately secure the top post in Karnataka BJP. While former Chief Minister Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra’s name has been at the forefront, the prolonged delay in the announcement has led to further confusion. Along with Vijayendra, the names of V. Somanna and Sunil Kumar Karkala were also being discussed a few days ago. The renewed selection process has intensified the curiosity among party workers regarding who will lead the Karnataka BJP.