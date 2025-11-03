K’taka set to host inaugural edition of B’luru Skill Summit ‘25

Bengaluru: KarnatakaSkill Development Corporation (KSDC), in collaboration with the Karnataka Skill Development Authority (KSDA), Knowledge Partner, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), and Country Partner, Germany, is all set to host the inaugural edition of the Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025 positioning Karnataka as a global hub for workforce innovation and skilling excellence, from 4th to 6th November at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru.

The event will be inaugurated on 4th November by Shri Siddaramaiah, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, in the august presence of Shri D. K. Shivakumar, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, and Dr. Sharanaprakash R. Patil, Hon’ble Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood and Medical Education, Government of Karnataka. The event will host Special Invitees, including The Hon. Muhammad Reza Cassam Uteem, Minister of Labour and Industrial Relations, Republic of Mauritius; His Excellency Dr. Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to India; and Mr. Ashutosh Gupta, Managing Director – India and Asia Pacific, Coursera, along with other distinguished dignitaries. The theme of this year is “Workforce 2030: Scale, Systems, Synergy”, which underscores the focus on expanding opportunities at scale, strengthening systems for quality and relevance and building synergies among various stakeholders. The summit will host 3,000+ attendees including policymakers, corporate leaders, academic experts, innovators, etc.; 100+ speakers including ministers, global leaders, academic pioneers etc., and 50+ exhibitors & partners.

Some of the notable speakers in summit are- Mr. Subroto Bagchi [Co-Founder of Mindtree, Former Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority India], Mr. Ravi Venkatesan [Chairman Global Energy Alliance and Former Chairman Microsoft India & Bank of Baroda, India], Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari [IAS, Former Secretary to Government of India], Shri B.V.R. Subrahmanyam [Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog], Mr. Naveen Narayanan [Global Head HR, Biocon Biologics], Ms. Saraswathi Ramachandra [Managing Director & Country Head, Lightcast.io], Gi Soon Song [Director (South Asia), Human and Social Development Sector Office, Asian Development Bank], Mish Eastman [Deputy Vice-Chancellor Vocational Education and Vice President, RMIT University & Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (MAICD),Australia] among many others.