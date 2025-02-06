Lack of Bidders Delays Expansion of Indira Canteens

Bengaluru: The expansion of Indira Canteens in Bengaluru has hit a roadblock as no bidders have come forward to take up the construction of 52 new canteens, despite tenders being floated by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

BBMP invited tenders for the construction of these canteens across 52 wards last October, following the Congress government's approval for the project. However, the process failed to attract any interested parties, dealing a significant setback to the government's initiative.

Sources attribute the lack of participation to stringent tender conditions and concerns over construction costs. Moreover, the deteriorating state of existing Indira Canteens and long-pending payments have further discouraged potential bidders.

To resolve the issue, BBMP has allegedly suggested easing certain tender conditions. If the proposal is approved, fresh tenders will be issued, with the goal of completing construction within the next two years.

Originally, the new canteens were expected to be operational this year, aligning with the Congress’ ambitious plan to expand the Indira Canteen program. However, with this setback, the timeline now appears uncertain.