Mahisha Dasara Preparations Underway Amid Controversy

Mysuru: The Mahisha Dasara Celebration Committee has commenced preparations for the Mahisha Dasara which it has slated for October 13. However, the event has not been without controversy, with opposition from certain political groups, including the BJP and right-wing outfits.

Invitations for the contentious Mahisha Dasara celebration have already begun circulating, featuring an intriguing twist. The Chamundi Hills, a revered location in Mysuru, is referred to as Mahisha Hills in the official communication.

In an effort to kick off the celebrations, organisers have devised a bike rally to Chamundi Hills on October 13. This rally will serve as a precursor to the main event and culminate with prayers offered to the Mahisha statue.

As indicated by the invitation, cultural performances and tableaux processions are also scheduled as part of the Mahisha Dasara Celebrations, with the inauguration ceremony set to be officiated by former minister and social activist B T Lalitha Naik. A substantial turnout of enthusiastic participants is anticipated at Mysuru Town Hall to commemorate this occasion.

Nonetheless, the event has sparked considerable controversy, with several members of the BJP and right-wing organizations vehemently opposing the Mahisha Dasara celebration. In response, the organisers of Mahisha Dasara have asserted their right to observe the festival without requiring external permission.

Top officials of the Mahisha Dasara Celebration Committee said that they have officially communicated with the District Administration, City Police Commissioner, and Municipality, primarily for security considerations. They also said that all religious celebrations are permitted under the Constitution.

Notably, Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa has expressed a more conciliatory stance, declaring that the government will not oppose the Mahisha Dasara Celebrations. On the other hand, BJP MP Pratap Simha has announced the "Chamundi Chalo" program, scheduled for October 13, as a counter measure to oppose the Mahisha Dasara festivities.