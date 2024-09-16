Live
- Subhadra Swagat padayatra held at 10K places
- India to add 179 million people to its working age population by 2045
- 2,500-km-long human chain awarded by World Book of Records
- ‘How can you defend a person who has hurled casteist slurs on your community?’
- State’s proposal for new international airport is ready
- DKS visits New York sky-deck ‘The Edge’
- Doordarshan turns 65: A rich history of India’s state broadcast service
- Berhampur University to study man-animal conflict in Eastern Ghats
- Car, bikes & electronics sales surge due to heavy discounts by companies: Reports
- Schools, colleges to remain closed in Bhubaneswar on Sept 17
Just In
Man murders wife for refusing to have sex with money lender
A tragic incident has unfolded in Ganganala village, Shahapura taluk, Yadagiri district, where a husband has been accused of murdering his wife, Sharanbasamma, by suffocation.
Yadgir: A tragic incident has unfolded in Ganganala village, Shahapura taluk, Yadagiri district, where a husband has been accused of murdering his wife, Sharanbasamma, by suffocation. Reports indicate that the accused, Bhimanna faced financial pressure and allegedly attempted to involve his wife in a disturbing arrangement to pay off a debt.
The incident, which occurred on June 25, has led to a registered murder case following the postmortem examination. Authorities have taken Bhimanna into custody along with several family members implicated in the crime.
According to sources, Bhimanna, a resident of Hunsagi town, was reportedly under duress to share a bed with a person associated with a loan he had taken. Sharanbasamma had resisted these, leading to alleged harassment from her husband. The couple, who married last year, initially had a seemingly happy relationship, but it deteriorated as Bhimanna s coercive behavior escalated.
On the day of the incident, Bhimanna invited Sharanbasamma’s parents to visit, only to later claim that she had tragically died from a heart attack in the middle of the night.
However, the Gogi police conducted a thorough investigation, which uncovered inconsistencies in Bhimanna s story. Evidence, audio recordings, has been, leading to a formal complaint against Bhimanna and six other family members.