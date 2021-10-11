Mandaviya asks docs to realise PM's dream of quality health care for Indians

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday asked fresh medical graduates to help realise the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the country rich and provide quality health care to its citizens.

In his address on the 25th convocation of National Institute of Mental Health and Neurological Sciences (NIMHANS), Mandaviya said the doctors should thank their parents and teachers for investing time and money in their education. "Your professors would have earned crores of rupees with their medical practise but they chose to invest their time in you, so that you contribute to the society.

You should be indebted to them," he said. Noting that Modi had dreamt of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat,' which means India's all-round development including health, the Union Minister said, "Narendra Modi wants to see India's health infrastructure and quality health as number one. He wants the country to be wealthy." "You have a role to play in realising his dream.

Hence, you should have a vision of 'Nation First'." In this context, he said the PM reposed his faith in the doctors of the country while dealing with coronavirus. "Modi had given a call to clap and beat plates not to drive away COVID-19 but to encourage and motivate the doctors of the country. It was a way to reposed faith in you," Mandaviya said. He attributed the success of the ongoing vaccination drive against COVID-19 to the doctors.

Mandaviya expressed concern over the growing cases of suicide in the country. Citing National Crime Record Bureau data, he said on an average 1.36 lakh people committed suicide annually. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the MBBS graduates should not think that they are free on completing their course, for "freedom comes with a responsibility".

He also stressed that the NIMHANS should reach out to the villages and address the problem of mental illness prevailing there. Bommai also urged the NIMHANS authorities to introduce a special course to study stress among women, who are not only homemakers, but also shoulder the financial burden of their husbands.