Married man murdered by girlfriend’s family
An incident unfolded late Saturday night in Noor Nagar, Kolar, where a married man, identified as Us-man, was brutally attacked and killed by the family members of his girlfriend and local residents as he was returning from her house.
Reports indicate that Usman had gone to visit his girlfriend when her family and locals confronted him. Following the attack, he was rushed to the hospital by the police, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.
Usman had been married to a woman named Jabina for the past five years. Jabina, who has been suf-fering from kidney failure, was being checked on by Usman when he developed feelings for her rela-tive, which led to tensions. Jabina had reportedly lodged a complaint at the women’s police station after discovering the affair, subsequently moving back to her parental home. On the night of the inci-dent, Usman had gone to his girlfriend’s house to discuss marrying her. As he was leaving, he was am-bushed by her family and locals who then attacked him violently. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Galpete Police Station, where authorities have initiated an investigation to uncover the details surrounding the murder. This case has sparked signifi-cant local interest and discussions regarding cultural and social implications.