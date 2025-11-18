Minister directs officials to ensure smooth conduct

Gangavati: District-in-Charge Minister Shivaraj S. Tangadagi has instructed the district administration to make meticulous arrangements and ensure that no untoward incident occurs during the two-day Hanuma Mala immersion ceremony scheduled to take place at Anjanadri Hills, where lakhs of devotees are expected to arrive.

Chairing a meeting at the Gangavati Municipality Hall on Monday, the Minister said that devotees from various districts across the state, who have undertaken a month-long strict vow while wearing the Hanuma Mala, will visit Anjanadri Hills for the immersion ritual on December 2 and 3. He stressed that police must maintain strict vigil across Gangavati and set up check-posts at key entry points including Karatagi, Kanakagiri, Koppal, and Hosapete roads. Continuous patrolling should be carried out, and any suspicious individuals must be taken into custody without hesitation, he advised.

Minister Tangadagi stated that Anjanadri Anjaneya belongs to everyone, not to any individual or group, and is a spiritual asset for the entire district. He added that the event had been organised smoothly for the past two years, and this year too, it should be conducted with even greater discipline. Adequate drinking water and food arrangements must be ensured for devotees arriving at the hill, he directed the officials.

Deputy Commissioner Suresh Itnal informed the Minister that 20 committees have already been formed—covering vehicle parking management, food inspection, electrical illumination, helpline services, road improvement, forest coordination, and more—and preliminary meetings have been held.

The Minister instructed that CCTV cameras must be installed at locations where food and prasada are prepared, and a dedicated team must be appointed to monitor the footage. Medical teams should remain on standby along the climbing route to provide immediate assistance to devotees facing health issues.

Mobile toilets and cleanliness measures

Urging devotees to maintain cleanliness, the Minister said that spitting tobacco on the steps or hilltop must be strictly prohibited.

He also requested devotees not to discard clothes, soap, or other items near the bathing area, as maintaining the cleanliness of the river is essential.

He directed the CEO and the Superintendent of Police to camp at Anjanadri for two to three days.

The seven taluk tahsildars are also required to stay in Gangavati and oversee preparations until the completion of the event.

To avoid traffic congestion, private vehicles and buses bringing devotees should be stopped at a designated point outside the hill area, and government mini-buses should be used to ferry them to Anjanadri, the Minister suggested.

MP Rajasekhar Hitnal, MLA Janardhan Reddy, Municipal Council President Heera Nagaraj Singh, Deputy Commissioner Suresh Itnal, CEO Varnit Negi, and other officials were present at the meeting.