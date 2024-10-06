Minister reaffirms commitment to pro-farmer government

Mysuru: Agriculture Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy has reaffirmed the state s commitment to being a pro-farmer government. Inaugurating the Raitha Dussehra program at GK Maidan, he emphasized the government s focus on boosting the agriculture sector and making farming a profitable venture. "Our mission is to ensure agriculture, animal husbandry, horticulture, and silk gathering projects improve farmers incomes and make agriculture profitable he said.

The minister stressed the importance of adopting an integrated farming system that offers year-round income. He urged farmers to explore other avenues such as dairy farming, poultry, pig farming, fish farming, and beekeeping, alongside crop cultivation, to maximize their earnings.

Highlighting the state’s support for modern agricultural practices, Chaluvarayaswamy said the government distributed Rs 1,000 crore worth of agricultural machinery last year. He encouraged farmers to utilize advanced technologies and innovations to increase production and profitability.

The event also saw the participation of Animal Husbandry and Silk Minister Venkatesh, Chamundeshwari Power Transmission Corporation President Ramesh Bandissidde Gowda, MLA Harish Gowda, and several other dignitaries. Many farmers were felicitated for their contributions during the event.

On a separate note, speaking to the media, Chaluvarayaswamy dismissed rumors about a change in the states leadership, reaffirming that Siddaramaiah remains the Chief Minister. I am not in the race for CM. The high command has clarified there is no change in the leadership, and Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar will continue to govern together he said, adding that the government will provide five years of stable governance.

Addressing ongoing investigations into illegal land allocations in MUDA, Chaluvarayaswamy mentioned that a team has been formed to probe the scam and recover any unlawfully acquired plots. He encouraged those who obtained sites illegally to return them voluntarily, warning that legal action would be taken otherwise.