Miscreants attacked young scientists car in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A young scientist narrowly escaped an attempted assault by a group of unidentified miscreants. The incident occurred on August 24, on the Ravutanahalli main road, situated on the outskirts of the city.



The victim, identified as Ashutosh Kumar Singh, a scientist affiliated with the Center for Nano Soft Matter Sciences, was targeted by four unknown assailants. Singh was commuting in his Kwid car when the miscreants pounced on him. Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants attempted to break the car window in what seemed to be a coordinated effort to harm him.

The ordeal did not end there, as the assailants pursued Singh's vehicle and proceeded to shatter the rear glass. Following the harrowing encounter, Singh lodged a formal complaint at the Madanayakanahalli police station, preliminary findings from the investigation suggest that the incident occurred around 12:45 pm when Singh was returning home from his office. Riding on bikes, the four assailants, armed with lethal weapons, apparently orchestrated a calculated attack on the young scientist. As they pursued him along Ravutanahalli road, Singh managed to evade his attackers and rapidly drive to safety.

Recounting his traumatic experience, Singh expressed his deep concern over the incident. "I am very scared because of the incident. My life is in danger. Also, my car is damaged," he stated, underlining the gravity of the situation. He further added, "I demand that the authorities identify the perpetrators swiftly and take appropriate action."

The police initiated an intensive search operation to apprehend the culprits involved in this brazen assault.