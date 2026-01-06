Selja asks Centre to start train on Sirsa-Delhi route

Chandigarh: Congress MP from Sirsa Kumari Selja on Monday urged the Railway Ministry to immediately start an Intercity Express or Vande Bharat train on the Sirsa-“Delhi rail route.

AICC general secretary Selja said the new rail section was formally inaugurated in 2013 during the Congress government, keeping in mind future regional needs, trade activities and passenger convenience.

Now that the railway line has been fully constructed and is ready, passenger train services should be started without any delay, she added.

She said traders, salaried employees and students from Sirsa, Hisar and nearby areas have long been demanding a train service that would allow them to travel to Delhi in the morning and return the same evening. The timings of the existing trains do not suit the daily needs of passengers, she said. Selja said that if a fast, modern and time-bound train like an Intercity Express or Vande Bharat is operated on this route, it would not only make travel easier but also strengthen regional trade, economic development and employment opportunities.

The former Union Cabinet minister said better rail connectivity is directly linked to the social and economic development of the region. She urged the Railway Ministry to respect public sentiment and start such a train on the completed rail section.

Selja also expressed concern over the rising cases of serious diseases such as cancer, kidney and skin ailments in more than 50 villages located along the Ghaggar river in the Sirsa district.

She said that during an investigation conducted in 2022, hundreds of patients were identified, but since then neither regular health check-ups have been conducted nor any permanent treatment arrangements have been made.