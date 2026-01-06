PM to visit Somnath Temple, hails it as symbol of India’s indomitable spirit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the Somnath Swabhiman Parv on January 11 to celebrate the resilience of the Indian civilisation which rebuilt the temple in Gujarat that was ravaged repeatedly by foreign invaders.

The year-long celebrations are being planned at the Somnath Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva on the Arabian Sea coast at Veraval in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region. Many spiritual and social activities will take place in Somnath from January 8 to 11, the officials said.

In a blogpost to mark 1,000 years since the first attack on the Somnath Temple, the prime minister hailed the temple as a symbol of the indomitable spirit of Indian civilisation.

“There can be no better example of our civilisation’s indomitable spirit than Somnath, which stands gloriously, overcoming odds and struggle,” he said.

Modi also took a swipe at then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, claiming the opening of the temple in 1951 did not enthuse him.

The prime minister said 2026 marked 1,000 years since the first attack on the Somnath Temple took place and despite repeated attacks subsequently, the temple stands tall.

“This is because Somnath’s story is about the unbreakable courage of countless children of Bharat Mata who protected our culture and civilisation,” he said.

He said it was the same spirit that was visible in the nation, which has emerged as one of the brightest spots of global growth, having overcome centuries of invasions and colonial loot.

“It is our value systems and the determination of our people that have made India the centre of global attention today. The world is seeing India with hope and optimism. They want to invest in our innovative youngsters,” the prime minister said.

“Our art, culture, music and several festivals are going global. Yoga and Ayurveda are making a worldwide impact, boosting healthy living. Solutions to some of the most pressing global challenges are coming from India,” Modi said.