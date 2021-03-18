Mixed martial arts fighter Md Farad faliciated

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Football Association, Nalapad Academy and Bowring Institute, on Wednesday jointly felicitated Bengaluru's mixed martial arts fighter Mohamad Farad for his recent victory.



Farhad scored a fantastic one-punch knockout of Pakistan's Uloomi Karim in the mixed martial arts promotion held in Bahrain on March 11.

Mohamad Farad said that in recent times mixed martial arts (MMA) has gained immense popularity. "This sport requires intense practice and effort and enormous strength. I am happy that I was able to knock out our arch rival in a fight. I am thankful to KSFA, Nalapad Academy and Bowring Institute for recognising my achievement and honouring me," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, KSFA president and legislator N A Haris said that it is a matter of pride that a Bangalore boy has achieved victory at the international level. "It is our prime duty to encourage such talent. The association is committed to supporting Farad. I hope that Farad's victory serves as an inspiration to more young people to take up this sport," he added.

All India MMA Federation Joint Secretary and trainer Abdul Muneer, who spoke on the occasion, said that Farad has put considerable effort for his victory. "Pakistani fighter Uloomi Karim has defeated several Indian fighters in the past. There is a lot of pressure on Indian sportspersons when they are facing our arch opponents," he said.