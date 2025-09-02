Mukand Sumi Special Steel Launches Greenfield Integrated Plant with Sustainable Vision

Bengaluru: Mukand Sumi Special Steel Limited (MSSSL) has announced a significant expansion in production with the construction of a greenfield integrated steelmaking facility at Kanakapura, Koppal, Karnataka. A joint venture between India’s Bajaj Group and Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation, MSSSL continues to strengthen its position as a leading special steel manufacturer in India. With this collaboration, the MSSSL’s productive potential will increase to 700,000 tons per annum, positioning it among India’s preeminent special steel manufacturers.

This investment represents a crucial development in MSSSL’s long-term growth strategy. This capital investment is currently subject to environmental clearances.

India's initiatives, such as "Atma Nirbhar Bharat," the sturdy Indian economy, and infrastructure growth have increased demand for high-quality special steel across the industrial, energy, and automotive sectors. Since MSSSL's inception in 2018, it has delivered approximately 350,000 tons of special steel products each year, including Bars, Wire Rods, and secondary products, mainly to the automobile and engineering market. With a primary focus on quality, exceptional collaborations have paid off with domestic as well as international manufacturers.

MSSSL is addressing the rising demand and quality expectations by investing in innovative technologies, Jumbo bloom caster, and modern rolling and advanced testing & inspection facilities, empowering the production of essential grades for powertrains, railways, and bearings.

According to Vipul Mashruwala, President, Mukand Sumi Special Steel Limited, “This expansion marks a significant milestone in our long-term growth roadmap. Guided by the forward-looking vision of our Chairman, Niraj Bajaj, we are investing in sustainable and future-ready technologies that will strengthen our position in the global special steel market. By enhancing our manufacturing capabilities, we are not only responding to the evolving demands of our customers but also aligning ourselves with the broader national objective of self-reliance. Our aim is to deliver exceptional value to our customers while building a future-ready, responsible steel ecosystem.”

Designed as a sustainability-first plant, the new facility, with an investment of Rs 2,345 Crores, will follow a Zero Liquid, Solid, and Gaseous Discharge Model, with over 95% of energy needs met through renewables. MSSSL has committed to achieving net-zero steel manufacturing by 2050, and this expansion forms a critical milestone. Future phases will integrate hydrogen-ready infrastructure and carbon capture technologies.

“The new facility will allow us to serve growing demand with greater efficiency, quality, and environmental responsibility. It is a step forward in realizing our shared vision of creating a world-class, sustainable special steel enterprise," Vipul Mashruwala, President, Mukand Sumi Special Steel Limited, added further.

The project, expected to begin operations by early 2028, will see the commissioning of a 0.35 million tonnes per annum Integrated Steel Plant and will include Iron Making, Steel Making, and Blooming Mill facilities. This investment also focuses on flexibility, automation, and digital integration to ensure that product quality is consistent and energy use is optimized.

The expansion will sharpen MSSSL’s focus on critical applications in automotive, railways, oil & gas, energy, and bearing steel, positioning the company as a key partner for global OEMs. With this move, MSSSL aims to combine scale, sustainability, and smart manufacturing to support India’s 4.0 Industrial initiative to meet the global demand for low-carbon-emission, high-performance steel.