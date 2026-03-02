Muthalik warns of retaliation if Hindu temples face attack

Koppal: SriRam Sene founder Pramod Muthalik declared that Hindus will not remain passive if attacks target their gods. Speaking to journalists in the city, he asserted that should such aggression occur, his group would respond by entering homes and taking action.

Muthalik pointed to Congress policies, claiming the party indulges in appeasement purely to secure votes, which he said would eventually lead trouble straight to people’s doorsteps. He cited a recent incident in Bagalkot where slippers and stones were allegedly hurled from a mosque, describing it as deliberate disturbance at a place of worship. He noted that Hindu society has now become fully alert and prepared. Muthalik repeated his position that any strike against their deities would trigger forceful entry into homes in retaliation.

The activist criticised efforts to sideline true patriots, blaming corrupt elements for deliberately keeping dedicated nationalists at a distance. He remarked that the BJP has suffered defeat in recent times yet continues to speak loudly about protecting Hindu interests.

Muthalik recalled that even during the BJP’s time in power, the murder of Harsha took place without resolution. He mentioned that the party had distanced itself from figures like Pravin Togadia and himself. He urged the BJP to give people like him an opportunity to contribute.

Finally, Muthalik called for the readmission of several expelled leaders, specifically naming Yediyurappa allies such as Yathnal and Eshwarappa, along with others previously removed. He argued that regardless of their past mistakes, even if numbering in the thousands, the BJP should bring them back into the fold.