Second Day of International Conference Concludes Successfully at Technological Institute of Textiles & Sciences

Bhiwani, Dated - The second day of the two-day International Conference on “Advanced Textiles, Structural Composites and Geosynthetics” organized at The Technological Institute of Textiles & Sciences was successfully concluded with significant plenary lectures and parallel technical sessions focused on advanced textile technologies, structural composites, nanotechnology, and sustainable innovations.

The day commenced with a plenary session held in the Central Auditorium. Savas Vassiliadis from University of West Attica and former Chairman of AUTEX delivered an insightful lecture on “Electricity and Textiles,” highlighting the vast potential of smart and functional textile systems. He emphasized that electrically enabled textiles will bring transformative changes in healthcare, defense, and industrial sectors in the near future.

Yasuhito Mukai from Shinshu University presented his research on nanofiber nonwoven textiles for advanced filtration applications. He underlined the significance of nanotechnology in environmental protection, clean air, and sustainable energy solutions.

The Director of the institute, Prof. Vijay Behera, elaborated on emerging opportunities and challenges in advanced textile structural composites and stressed the importance of stronger industry–academia collaboration.

The afternoon plenary session included a lecture on electrospun nanofibers for catalytic, energy, and environmental applications. Javed Sheikh from Indian Institute of Technology delivered a comprehensive presentation on advanced functional textiles and composites for technical applications.

Parallel technical sessions were conducted on Composite Materials, Technical Textiles, and Textile Technology, where national and international researchers presented their scholarly papers. The sessions witnessed meaningful academic discussions and fostered opportunities for global collaboration.

The valedictory ceremony was graced by the Chief Guest, Anil Jain, Managing Director of Jain Cord Limited and a distinguished alumnus of the institute. He appreciated the efforts of the institute in organizing the conference and stated that such initiatives provide a global platform for textile innovation and research. Referring to the inaugural address delivered by Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh on the first day, he remarked that the textile sector is poised to generate substantial employment opportunities in the coming years, particularly in innovation-driven and research-oriented production domains.

Notably, selected high-quality research papers presented during the conference will be published as a proceedings book by the international publishing house Springer, further strengthening the academic prestige and global recognition of the conference.

The conference reaffirmed the commitment of The Technological Institute of Textiles & Sciences towards excellence in textile education, research, and international collaboration.

