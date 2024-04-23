Neha murder case to be handed over to CID

Shivamogga: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Neha Hiremath's murder case will be handed over to COD for swift investigation. A special court will also be set up to conduct the enquiry within a stipulated time.

Speaking with the media on Monday at Shivamogga Airport, Responding to a question about not visiting Neha's house in Hubballi, the CM Siddramaiah said that our Ministers, party workers and Minister H K Patil has visited. He said that he would visit Neha’s house when he is visiting Dharwad.

Dingaleshwar Swami from the secular Fakireeshwara Mutt, contesting from the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency, will be requested to withdraw his nomination and extend support for the Congress party. He stated that the mutt is secular and its support is necessary for us. Reacting to BJP's Danger advertisement in retaliation to Congress’s Chombu advertisement, the CM asked, does the free bus, free electricity, Anna Bhagya schemes given to the women pose danger ? Dividing the society, polarization of votes is dangerous and bringing Unity in diversity is not. He said that the BJP is dangerous to the country and not Congress.

In response to Yediyurappa's statement that Congress will not come to power in the state, the CM said that Yediyurappa had also said this in the last assembly elections. But the Congress party won 136 seats. The Congress party will win 20 seats in the state including Shivamogga. He said that the Congress party will win the election by relying on its strength instead of relying on negative things.

Responding to Kumaraswamy's statement that the government treasury is empty, the CM said that the media should question on what basis he has made such a statement. 36,000 crores have been allocated for guarantees this time and 52,009 crores for the next year, and 1.20 lakh crores have been earmarked for development. He said that Kumaraswamy makes such statements only for politics.

Responding to Kumaraswamy's claim that the state's law and order had deteriorated during the Congress government, the CM said ‘compared to the year 2022, the crimes were lower during the Congress government. He said that in 2023, 1295 crime cases were committed, while in his time, 1370 cases were committed in 2022.