NIA Issues Ultimatum in Praveen Nettaru’s Murder Case Announces Property Seizures and Rewards for Information

Sullia: In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Sullia police personnel have taken decisive action in the murder case of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru. The officials announced their intention to seize the houses belonging to the absconding accused involved in the murder case.



To amplify their message, officials took to the streets of Sullia town in Dakshina Kannada district, making announcements through loudspeakers mounted on an auto-rickshaw. The public declaration emphasized that unless the accused surrender before June 30, their properties will be seized. Additionally, the authorities have promised cash rewards for individuals who provide valuable information regarding the whereabouts of the wanted individuals.

The NIA officials and local police personnel recently visited the residences of the accused, Ummar Farooq and Mustafa in Sullia. They executed the court orders and affixed notices outside both properties, making it clear that the law is determined to take its course.

In an endeavour to expedite the investigation, the NIA has issued a stern warning to the accused individuals. If they fail to surrender before the NIA court by the stipulated date, their properties will be subject to seizure.

The unfortunate incident that led to the murder of Praveen Nettaru took place on July 26 of 2022. Nettaru was brutally attacked and fatally wounded by a duo on a motorcycle wielding lethal weapons in Bellare. The crime sent shockwaves through the community and prompted widespread outrage.

The murder case of Praveen Nettaru stirred widespread discontent within the party. The outcry from the BJP cadre, with many resigning in protest, prompted the central agency's intervention, leading to the transfer of the investigation to the NIA.

As the NIA proceeds with its efforts to apprehend the accused individuals, the imminent threat of property seizure serves as a powerful deterrent. The agency's strategic approach, combining legal measures with public cooperation, aims to establish a strong message against criminal activities and foster a safer environment for all citizens.