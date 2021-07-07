No question of halting Mekedatu project, says B S Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that the government will undoubtedly implement the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Chief Minister BS B S Yeddyurappa said "there is no question of halting it for any reason. People of the state should have no doubts about it."

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai too on Monday had said that Karnataka will continue its legal battle with regards to implementation of Mekedatu project, as Yediyurappa's letter to his Tamil Nadu counterpart urging him not to object to it, did not elicit a positive response.

According to the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa that things are "favourable" for Karnataka in this regard and that the project will be completed "within the legal framework" of it. "None can stop this".

Karnataka has maintained that the project will benefit both states as the surplus water stored can be managed between the two during the distress year, and its implementation will in no way affect the interests of the farming communities of Tamil Nadu. While Tamil Nadu is of the view that the project would "impound and divert" the uncontrolled water flow due to Tamil Nadu from Kabini sub- basin, the catchment area below Krishnarajasagara, and also from Simsha, Arkavathy and Suvarnavathi sub-basins besides other small streams.

Mekedatu is a multipurpose (drinking and power) project, which involves building a balancing reservoir, near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district. The project once completed is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighboring areas (4.75 TMC) and also can generate 400 MW power, and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 9,000 crore.