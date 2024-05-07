Prajwal to likely to arrive in India after today’s elections

Bengaluru: During the elections, the rape case against Prajwal Revanna is making a lot of noise across the country. Congress has used this as a weapon and is criticising the alliance of BJP and JDS. National leaders have also used the Prajwal case to attack Prime Minister Modi. Meanwhile, sources said that Prajwal is likely to return to India after the polls are over on May 7.

Prajwal left the country and went into hiding on April 26, the midnight of the first phase of elections in Karnataka. Prajwal was rumored to arrive in Bangalore on May 5. SIT officers were waiting at Bangalore, Mangalore, Goa or Kochi airports. But Prajwal never came.

According to the latest information, it is said that he is likely to come after the election, i.e. after May 7. There is also a possibility that Prajwal will surrender after the 2nd phase of polling. Meanwhile, the officials of the special investigation team have requested the CBI to issue a blue corner notice. The Women’s Commission is also preparing to issue a notice to Prajwal.

Prajwal had left for Germany on April 26 and had booked a return ticket there. A return ticket was booked to come back on May 15. After this, another ticket was booked to come back on May 3 after the SIT notice. SIT officers are waiting for Prajwal since 2 days. The SIT officials have set up camp at the Kempegowda airport and checked the passenger list of the flights coming to Bangalore at the immigration. They have checked the ticket of Prajwal with passport number. However, Prajwal ticket has not been booked in any flight till now.

An eye has been kept on the flights of many countries including Dubai, Muscat, Frankfurt. Inspection is being done at the airport by two teams in two shifts. Preparations have been made to arrest Prajwal from the airport itself.

Meanwhile, it is said that Prajwal’s family, embarrassed by the sexual assault case, has pressured MP Prajwal to attend the hearing. The video case is taking a turn day by day. They have advised not to stay abroad without attending the hearing. This is causing embarrassment to the family and the party.

First appear before the SIT and face the inquiry. The truth emerges from the legal battle. If you go legally without attending the hearing, it will be a further problem. A lot of damage has already been done by this case.

It is said that the family has advised to immediately discuss with a lawyer and attend the trial.