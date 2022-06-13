President Ram Nath Kovind to inaugurate Rashtriya Military School today

Bengaluru: President of India Ram Nath Kovind will be inaugurating the 'Platinum Jubilee Celebrations' of Rashtriya Military School here on Monday. Kovind will be on a two-day official visit to Karnataka.

The Platinum Jubilee event will be held at Chanakya Auditorium of the School, which will be attended by Governor of Karnataka Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, also senior dignitaries of the Centre, State and Armed Forces.

A spectrum of activities were conducted to commemorate this great event. It is a matter of pride that the Platinum Jubilee Celebration of the institution falls during the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Defence PRO office said in a release.

It is also a momentous occasion for the School as it is inducting the first batch of the Girl Cadets as boarders from the current academic year, it said, adding that a Cycle Expedition was organised for 10 days spreading awareness amongst rural and remote villages of the Southern States covering a distance of 1,800 km.

The School was raised on August 1, 1946 by King George VI as Royal Indian Military College. The institution has witnessed constant growth, expansion, advancement and development in providing quality education, embedded with Military ethos, values and leadership with the motto 'Sheelam Param Bhusanam'.

On June 14, the President will participate in the Dedication Ceremony of the ISKON Temple (Replica of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam) at Vaikunta Hill, off Kanakapura Road, in Doddakallasandra in Bengaluru, before leaving for Delhi in the afternoon. The Governor and Chief Minister will also be at this event.

The dimensions, stone carvings and aesthetics of the temple are similar to Tirumala Tirupati shrine, an official release said, the deity of Lord Srinivasa is nearly the same height and has been named Rajadhiraja Sri Govinda, which means, the Lord is the King of kings. The temple authorities will be performing elaborate ceremonies and sacred rituals according to Vedic traditions in the coming weeks, it said, the campus will be fully open to the public from August 1, 2022 , according to the information available.