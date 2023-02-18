Public seeks multimodal transport hubs

Bengaluru: Several residents and infrastructure enthusiasts have asked the government to establish multimodal transport hubs at locations like Whitefield and Electronic City as the Namma Metro and suburban rail projects take development.

An identical hub has been proposed by some residents of E-City at Chandapura/Surya City. "An intermodal transit hub could be built next to the NH44 Chandapura railway overbridge. This location is where the South Western Railway, the Bengaluru Suburban Rail, the NH44, the NH844, and state roads from Anekal/Muthanallur converge. It is also close to several industrial districts including Electronic City," said a resident.

From Bommasandra to the Chandapura railway bridge, he said, the Yellow Line of the Metro could be extended. " It is possible to provide direct access to Heelalige railway station from NH44 through skywalk and travelator from Chandapura railway bridge. A bus station for the BMTC and KSRTC will be very beneficial," he added. "An integrated transport hub with a skywalk connecting Kadugodi bus depot, Metro, railway, and suburban rail stations will allow people transition from one mode to another without any inconvenience," said Sreejith Pai, a resident of Whitefield.