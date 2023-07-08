Rain fury - 7 dead

Udupi: Udupi district incharge minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar has directed the district officials to release the state compensation of Rs. 5 lakh per person within 25 hours to each of the victims of rain fury in Udupi 6 people have been deposited in their accounts and within next 24 even the 7th victim’s family will be compensated also. Ms Hebbalkar visited the flood affected places and the Padubidri sea face on Saturday and assessed the damage.

She said she was concerned about the volume of rain Udupi was getting due to which 7 people have died in the district in addition many people of have also incurred property losses.She said the district administration and police should have taken steps to warn the people against loss of life, but nonetheless, things have gone bad and everyone will be compensated within 24 hours.

Replying to a question posed by a correspondent on why the annual state grant of Rs. 500 crores has not been given this year for the construction of the vented dam for Udupi district? Ms Hebbalkar stated that she understood the problems in the summer months where Udupi needs more water, she said she will go to the bottom of the issue and will urge the government to take necessary steps.

She said she will initiate Gruhalakshmi scheme (one of the guarantees of the government) by 14th of July.

She visited various places along the beach front and river banks where rain havoc has been clearly visible. Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao also accompanied the minister