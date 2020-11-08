Rainbow launches new hospital in city

Bengaluru: Rainbow Children's Hospital and BirthRight by Rainbow, India's largest pediatric hospital group, announced the launch of its new hospital unit in the city on Saturday.

The Hebbal unit is a 50-bed ultra modern and sophisticated hospital with all specialties and subspecialties catering to women and child care.

Expressing his delight on the occasion, Dr. Ramesh Kancharla, Chairman & Managing Director, Rainbow Group of Hospitals said, "I am very happy to announce the launch of our third unit in Bengaluru. Despite the challenging circumstances, this has been a year of growth for us. As we step into our 21st year serving children and women across the country, we have grown to adapt to the new normal, our expansion in the Garden City is a testimony to our commitment. For us at Rainbow, our greatest measure of success is the smiling faces of our patients."

Echoing his views, Dr. Rohit M Bhojaraj, Senior VP, Operations, Rainbow Children's Hospital shared, "Rainbow Children's Hospital has consistently maintained its position as India's top paediatric multi-specialty chain of hospitals. We firmly believe that children need a children's hospital. Our Hebbal unit will cater to the entire population of North Bengaluru."