Ramraj Cotton opens one more showroom in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Ramraj Cotton has opened another of its showroom at No 5 RBI Gautham Layout, JP Nagar, 7TH Stage, BDA Layout, Bangalore. The showroom was inaugurated by Shri M. Jayaram (BJP leader) Konanakunte. Chief guests were Shri S. Gopinath Raju (social activist) Kothanur, Shri A. Sadashiva (social activist) Kothanur, Kavya Sha (Cine artist).

Ramraj Cotton products have earned a reputation for quality and fashion. Ramraj has been placed in the list of India's most Trusted & Most Attractive Brand for dhotis and shirts, said company sources

The South India's topmost clothing company has made a good stride in the sales of white clothes. To preserve the tradition and culture, Ramraj Cotton has opened its showrooms in all the important centers in Karnataka. Further, for the worldwide Indians, it has started online sales at www.ramrajcotton.in and exports its products to Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia and other countries.

Ramraj Cotton's newly introduced dhoti with T-shirt combo packs, anti-bacterial dhotis and face masks have become instant success.

All the products manufactured by M/s.Ramraj Cotton is made from the cloth of soft cotton fabrics, which are designed by the experts in textiles. Dhotis, shirts, banians are sold not only in South India but also in North India. Ramraj Cotton is the only company which has carved a niche for itself in the sales of dhotis countrywide.

The dhoti ranges of Ramraj Cotton include fancy border dhotis, stainguard dhotis, perfumed dhotis, wrinkle-free dhotis, subhamuhurtha dhotis, embroidery dhotis, mayilkan dhotis, panchakachcha dhotis, silk dhotis etc. Cotton shirts, embroidery shirts, wrinkle-free shirts, cool cotton shirts, subha muhurtha shirts, ultimate shirts, designer shirts, silk shirts, linen shirts, border matching shirts, white and color face masks are among popular Ramraj Cotton products.

The company as part of expansion and reach all sections in all regions is opening showrooms in major cities & airports of South India. Ramraj