Ricky Rai reveals the names of those who shot at him

Bengaluru: The assailants have fled after firing on Ricky Rai, the son of former underworld don Muthappa Rai in Bengaluru. But Ricky Rai escaped from serious injuries, raising suspicions about the murder attempt. Ricky Rai, who was injured in the firing, is undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital. The police have reached Manipal Hospital and recorded Ricky Rai’s statement, revealing many things.

Ricky Rai said that the shooting took place over a property issue. He has accused Rakesh Malli, Anuradha, Nitish Shetty and Vaidyanathan of being behind the shooting attack on him. “I was in Russia, there was a case in court regarding a land dispute. So, I came to Bangalore from Russia. When I came to Bangalore, I stayed in Sadashivanagar and Bidadi. The attack took place while I was going to my house in Sadashivanagar from Bidadi. My friends and the car driver took me to the hospital after I was injured,” said Ricky Rai.

Ricky Rai’s car driver Basavaraju has filed a complaint at the Bidadi police station regarding the incident. An FIR has been registered against these four at the Bidadi police station. As soon as the FIR was registered, the accused Rakesh Malli switched off his phone. The second accused in the case, Anuradha, has gone abroad.

The firing was done using a shotgun with a 70mm bullet. The bullet that exploded from a sharpshooter gun hit the driver’s seat. Rikki, who was sitting in the back, was also injured when the bullet hit the seat.

The bullet also hit Rikki’s hand and nose. Ricky Rai, who was suffering from injuries, was first admitted to Bidadi Hospital. Later, he was brought to Manipal Hospital under tight security for further treatment. Currently, Ricky has undergone 2 surgeries and the bullet in Ricky’s hand has been removed.

He also underwent plastic surgery on his nose. Ricky Rai, who escaped death in the shooting, is stable and has been shifted to the ward. The doctors have instructed that no one should talk to him during the past 24 hours. Therefore, the police were unable to record any statement from Ricky Rai. On Monday, the police have recorded Ricky Rai’s statement at Manipal Hospital.