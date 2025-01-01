Road Accident, Delivery Executive Loses Life

Mangaluru: A 31-year-old Swiggy delivery executive lost his life in a fatal road accident on NH 66 near Sankolige, Ullal. The incident occurred late on December 31 as he was completing his delivery duties.

The deceased, identified as Umar Farooq, also known as Azhar, was a resident of Paneer in Deralakatte. Farooq, who was unmarried, worked as a delivery rider for the food delivery platform Swiggy.

According to reports, Farooq was returning to Thokkottu after completing a delivery in Talapady when the accident happened. A truck traveling in the same direction collided with his scooter, causing him to fall onto the road. Tragically, the rear wheels of the truck ran over him, resulting in his immediate death.

The accident highlights the risks faced by delivery personnel who navigate busy roads, especially during peak hours. The Mangaluru South traffic police have registered a case and are currently investigating. (eo