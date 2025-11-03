RSS-BJP leaders to hold crucial meeting today

Bengaluru: crucial meeting between senior BJP leaders and members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is scheduled for Monday morning in Bengaluru. The meeting, set to begin at 9 a.m., has been convened for BJP leaders with RSS backgrounds, signaling growing coordination efforts between the party and its ideological mentor amid mounting political tensions in the state.

According to sources, the agenda includes discussions on recent political developments in Karnataka, controversies surrounding the RSS route march, and criticism directed at Sangh leaders by Congress functionaries. The forum is also expected to review the BJP’s response to the Congress government’s performance and its perceived failure to mount an effective opposition.

Insiders indicate that the RSS may urge the BJP to intensify public outreach, launch mass movements, and mobilize opinion against the Congress government’s “anti-Hindu and anti-development” policies. The meeting comes at a time when internal leadership tussles within the state BJP have deepened, with factions divided over future leadership strategy and alliance equations ahead of 2026 elections.

Party strategists believe the coordination between the BJP and Sangh Parivar will be key to rebuilding grassroots momentum, particularly after a period of subdued organizational activity. The outcome of Monday’s discussions is expected to shape the BJP’s next phase of agitation and ideological push across Karnataka.