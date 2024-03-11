Run for Kidney Wellness: Around 3,000 people take part in 5k run

Bengaluru: Around 3,000 participants from different age groups participated in a 5 km run organised by SPARSH Hospital RR Nagar. The marathon titled ‘Run for Kidney Wellness’ was conducted to spread more awareness on kidney health. The marathon saw the participation of enthusiasts’ as young as 4 years old to the eldest a 78 years old gentleman.

The event was flagged off by Anil Srivatsa, a distinguished Life Coach, Public Speaker, and Entrepreneur based in Bengaluru, India. Anil’s multifaceted career spans various industries, from his tenure as the Chief Executive Officer of the IPL Cricket franchise team Punjab Kings to his role as the President/CEO of Sochcast.com, a spoken word audio platform for Indian women globally.

Speaking about one of the Biggest Marathons in Bangalore City has witnessed recently Joseph Pasangha, COO of SPARSH Group of Hospitals, commented, “We are thrilled to witness such enthusiastic participation in the ‘Run for Kidney Wellness’ marathon. The overwhelming response underscores the community’s commitment to prioritising kidney health. It’s heartening to see individuals coming together to raise awareness about this vital aspect of overall well-being. Kidney health is crucial for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. By staying active, hydrated, and mindful of our dietary choices, we not only support our kidneys but also contribute to our overall health and vitality. Let’s continue this momentum in promoting kidney wellness and fostering a healthier future for all.”

SPARSH Hospital RR Nagar extends heartfelt gratitude to all participants, and supporters for their unwavering commitment to kidney health awareness. Together, we’ve taken significant strides towards promoting a healthier future for all, emphasising the importance of proactive kidney care in our communities. Let’s continue to champion kidney wellness and inspire positive change in health behaviours.