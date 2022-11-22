Sanitary pads from cannabis plants

Bengaluru: As the word ganja or marijuana is said, one thing that immediately comes to mind is a drug. However, a new attempt has been made in the field of technology to overcome this negative perception, introducing high-quality sanitary pads and N-95 masks from the cannabis plant to the market.

This experiment is considered as the first in the world. It was developed by an organization called "Himalayan Hemp Community". For this, the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BAIRAC) has also received a cash award of Rs 50 lakhs. With the help of that grant, soon this organization will enter the market of masks and sanitary pads made from cannabis plants.

Its stall at the Tech Summit was the centre of attraction for its innovative products. The company also has a partnership with Bengaluru-based Shreem Lotus Fabric Pvt Ltd. "Ganja cultivation is illegal in South India. However, many parts of South India are growing cannabis with less than 0.3% THC (Tetrahydro Cannabinol) content. Its stems are rich in fiber. It will be removed using technology. Masks and sanitary pads are being made from it. It has been certified by the prestigious Ahmedabad Textile Industry Research Association (ATIRA)," says Shreyas of Himalayan Hemp Community.

Sanitary pads currently in use are known to cause ovarian, thyroid, skin related infections. However, sanitary pads made from hemp plant fibers are completely organic and healthy.

According to a waste wood chip to brick survey, there are about 47 crore women between the ages of 12 and 48 in the country, and most of them are using disposable sanitary pads. Each pad contains 36 grams of plastic. If calculated, more or less 7,200 tonnes of medical plastic waste will be generated. In this regard, sanitary pads made from hemp plant are also environment friendly, he said.

Brick from waste wood chips

In addition, cloth is being made from the fiber found in hemp plants. Bricks can be made from its waste wood chips. Two houses have already been built with these bricks. Shreyas informed that if it is maintained properly, the houses will last for hundreds of years. Plants for these products are purchased directly from licensed cannabis growers. 'Already 15 farmers have registered with us. He said that usually one acre of ganja earns Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh', he added.