Selection of opposition leader by high command; Yeddyurappa in Delhi

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Assembly Opposition Leader selection exercise has reached its final stage. The selection ball for the leader of the opposition has reached the court of the high command and on Sunday evening, a high voltage meeting was scheduled in Delhi.

The BJP high command will put a full stop to the curiosity of who will be the leader of the opposition in Delhi. Thus, the BJP high command has issued a summons to former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to come to Delhi. In this backdrop, Yediyurappa travelled from Bangalore to Delhi on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for Delhi, Yediyurappa said that ‘the national president of the party has asked him to come to Delhi. So I left for Delhi. However, I don’t know what the national president called for. What they will discuss? I did not know what is in their mind, ‘ he clarified.

A month and a half after the formation of the new government, the leader of the opposition has not been chosen. There is only one more day left for the legislative session. Therefore, the curiosity of who will sit in the seat of the leader of the opposition has risen. Will former CM Bommai become the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly? Or there is a possibility that the High Command is going to carry out a surprise experiment today.

Even though the race is going on in the saffron party to sit in the position of the opposition leader, keeping in mind the Lok Sabha elections and the future vision of the party, the BJP high command is still searching for an opposition leader. There was a high meeting in Delhi today, and BS Yediyurappa was asked to attend it. Former CM BSY reached Delhi at 2.10 pm.

It is said that in the Parliamentary Board meeting to be held in Delhi, the Assembly Opposition Leader and BJP State President post will also be discussed, it is likely that the Opposition Leader name will be made an announcement in today’s meeting itself. Former CM Bommai is expected to be elected as the leader of the opposition. MLA Basanagowda Patil Yatnal has also contested equally strongly. In the meantime, former Home Minister Araga Gyanendra name has also been heard. It is being said that Bommai himself can become the leader of the opposition . But it has raised curiosity whether the High Command can go ahead with the experiment as per the choice of the candidates at the last moment.