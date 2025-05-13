Shiva Rajkumar honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

Bengaluru: The sixth edition of the Chandanavana Film Critics Academy Awards celebrated the finest talents in Kannada cinema at a grand ceremony held in Bengaluru on Sunday evening. The highlight of the evening was the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Kannada superstar Dr. Shiva Rajkumar, making him the first recipient of the honor since the awards’ inception.

Dr. Shiva Rajkumar was felicitated with a trophy, a gold medal instituted by Hamsalekha’s Iydani, and a citation, recognizing his remarkable contributions to the Kannada film industry.

Among the major winners of the night was Duniya Vijay, who took home the Best Director award for his action-packed film Bheema, while fan-favorite Golden Star Ganesh was awarded Best Actor for his performance in Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi.

Roshni Prakash won Best Actress for her role in Murphy. The critically acclaimed film Hadinelentu, directed by Prithvi Konanur, was named Best Film of 2024.

The Best Supporting Actress award was shared by Anu Prabhakar (Bhairadevi) and Rekha Koodligi (Hadinelentu), while Gopalakrishna Deshpande won Best Supporting Actor for Shakhahari. In the music categories, Charan Raj won Best Music Director for Bheema, and Ravi Basrur bagged Best Background Score for Bhairathi Ranagal.

A total of 29 awards were presented across five categories: Debut Awards, Technical Excellence, Music, Acting and Direction, and Jury Awards.

Veteran composer Hamsalekha, celebrated director TS Nagabharana, Padma Shri awardee Dr. Kamini Rao and actress Suman Nagarkar were among the dignitaries who presented the awards.

The evening was a grand celebration of talent, storytelling, and the enduring legacy of Kannada cinema. The Chandanavana Film Critics Academy Awards 2025 was presented by Title Sponsor Yumi Ventures, with Turbo Steel and Kauvery Hospitals, Bangalore as Co-Sponsors.

The event was supported by an esteemed lineup of partners including Mysore Sandal Soap, KMF Nandini, MSIL, K-Tech, I-CATT, Karnataka Tourism, Karnataka Transport Department, Karnataka Grape and Wine Board, Anand Audio, A2 Music, Sri Sai Gold Palace, Alliance University, EV Galaxy, Jaya Durga Ads, and La Grapes.

Jury special awards

• Mamata Rahuth – Tarini

• Palani D Senapati

• Dr. Kamini Rao’s Master Class (Poorvi Productions)

• Best Debut in a Negative Role - Dragon Manju (Bheema)

Notable debut winners

• Best Debut Actor (Sanchari Vijay Award): Samarjit Lankesh – Gauri

• Best Debut Actress (Tripurambha Award): Sherlyn Bhosle – Hadinelentu

• Best Debut Director (Shankar Nag Award): Utsav Gonwar – Photo

• Best Debut Writer (Ch. Udayashankar Award): Jay Shankar – Shivamma

• Best Debut Producer (Puneeth Rajkumar Award): Rajesh Keelambi & Ranjani Prasanna – Shakhahari

Technical & creative category

• Best VFX: Nirmal Kumar – Bagheera

• Best Art Direction: G. Shivakumar – UI

• Best Editing: Ujwal Chandra – Shalivahana Shake

• Best Cinematography: Shekhar Chandra – Max

• Best Choreography: Madan Harini – Sri Krishnam Jagat Karnam (Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi)

• Best Dialogue: Nagaraj Somayaji – Maryaade Prashne

• Best Screenplay: Prithvi Konanur – Hadinelentu

• Best Singer (Female): Indu Nagaraj – Chinnamma (Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi)

• Best Singer (Male/Group): Rahul & MC Biju – Bad Boys (Bheema)

• Best Child Artist: Rithusparsha – Taekwondo Girl