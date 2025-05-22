Sickle Cell Anaemia Complication in Pregnancy Successfully Managed in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A high-risk pregnancy involving a woman with sickle cell anaemia was successfully managed at Vasavi Hospitals, with both mother and newborn discharged in stable condition, the hospital said in a statement.

The patient, who had previously suffered life-threatening complications during her first pregnancy—including the need for ventilator support and prolonged ICU care—conceived again after five years despite medical advice to avoid another pregnancy. She had also undergone an abortion during the intervening years.

Under the care of Dr. Nisha Buchade, a senior obstetrician and gynaecologist at Vasavi Hospitals, the second pregnancy was closely monitored and treated with advanced medical interventions. The team successfully averted a range of complications including preeclampsia, deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, severe anaemia, and organ damage. The baby was also protected from risks such as fetal death, respiratory distress, prematurity, and jaundice.

The mother delivered a healthy baby girl weighing 2.6 kg via Caesarean section, and both were discharged without complications three days later.

Sickle cell anaemia is a hereditary blood disorder that affects the shape and function of red blood cells, often leading to chronic pain, organ damage, and increased risk of infections. In India, it is predominantly found among tribal populations in states such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Gujarat.

Dr. Buchade noted that multidisciplinary planning and vigilant care were key to the successful outcome in this high-risk case.