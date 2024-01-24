Siddaramaiah is 'nalayak': LoP Ashoka

Bengaluru: Karnataka Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka on Wednesday said that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is ‘nalayak’ (worthless).

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah does not have any hold over the party legislators and weakest is the Chief Minister in the history of the Karnataka. Even after seven months after coming to power, he is a nalayak and inefficient Chief Minister who is not able to have minimum control over administration,” LoP wrote in a social media post.

Referring to infighting within Congress and Home Minister G. Parameshwara slamming the high command interference, Ashoka said that the Congress has made internal bickering a daily affair.

“Even after winning 136 seats in assembly elections, the Congress government has failed to provide a stable government,” he said.

He said that more than 800 farmers have committed suicide in the state while lakhs of agricultural labourers have migrated in search of livelihood from their homes.

“The declared amount of Rs 2,000 drought compensation has not reached the accounts of farmers two months after the announcement. The collapse of law and order in the state has resulted in increase in numbers of cases of rapes, murder, and robbery in the state,” he said.