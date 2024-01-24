Live
- Parimatch Sports Hosts Star Talks Session With Cricketer Dinesh Karthik and Fans in Bengaluru
- Surprise results to come from South India in Lok Sabha polls: Bommai
- United Electricity Contract Workers Union (UECW) convention wall papers unveiled
- Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown results in record 13.1 mn paid users in Q4 2023
- Adani Group to invest in various public sectors of Nepal: Minister
- Ways to use rose water for skin
- Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy meets disgruntled leaders in Kadiri assures posts
- Every girl deserves a chance to pursue her goals: Aishwarya Khare
- Focus on simplifying music while upholding its intrinsic values: Carnatic vocalist Sudha Ragunathan
- LU to introduce AI as vocational course
Just In
Siddaramaiah is 'nalayak': LoP Ashoka
Karnataka Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka on Wednesday said that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is ‘nalayak’ (worthless).
Bengaluru: Karnataka Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka on Wednesday said that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is ‘nalayak’ (worthless).
“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah does not have any hold over the party legislators and weakest is the Chief Minister in the history of the Karnataka. Even after seven months after coming to power, he is a nalayak and inefficient Chief Minister who is not able to have minimum control over administration,” LoP wrote in a social media post.
Referring to infighting within Congress and Home Minister G. Parameshwara slamming the high command interference, Ashoka said that the Congress has made internal bickering a daily affair.
“Even after winning 136 seats in assembly elections, the Congress government has failed to provide a stable government,” he said.
He said that more than 800 farmers have committed suicide in the state while lakhs of agricultural labourers have migrated in search of livelihood from their homes.
“The declared amount of Rs 2,000 drought compensation has not reached the accounts of farmers two months after the announcement. The collapse of law and order in the state has resulted in increase in numbers of cases of rapes, murder, and robbery in the state,” he said.