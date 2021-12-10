SLAY Coffee announces launch of India’s first digital grab & go coffee bar

Bengaluru: India's best rated and fastest growing coffee brand - SLAY Coffee - launched country's first digital grab and go coffee bar concept at the MAPIC (formerly Indian Retail Forum) event that concluded in Mumbai on Thursday. It plans to launch 100 such coffee bars across Tier 1 metro cities in the next 12 months. SLAY Coffee is a pioneer in the online coffee space and is well known for its packaging innovation, SLAYCase that enables spill proof delivery of coffee without loss of temperature.

Key features of SLAY Coffee bars include digital menu discovery to order and payments, rotating menu of coffees made from the finest Indian Arabica and Robusta beans, fair prices (premium coffees starting from INR 100/- onwards), 99% plastic free packaging and blockchain-enabled traceability with a footprint of over 150 cloud cafes across 15 cities and a vision to democratize great coffee experiences.

Speaking on the occasion, SLAY Coffe's Co-Founder Chaitanya Chitta said, "We are excited to bring a new-age coffee experience to coffee lovers across the country. We are known for our wide range of great coffees, standout packaging, fair pricing and convenience. With SLAY Coffee bars, we will replicate the same experience in the physical format while keeping simplicity at the heart of everything we do. If you are a coffee lover, our mission is to bring handcrafted, high quality coffee of your choice closer to you without burning a hole in your pocket." SLAY sources premium coffee beans directly from farms in Chikmagalur, Karnataka. Its Signature blend is made with 100% Arabica beans while its proprietary blend SLAY X is a celebration of Indian Robusta beans.

The blend has the highest caffeine content among Indian coffees. All SLAY Coffee blends are roasted in small batches and the coffee is ground fresh upon order and handcrafted by skilled Baristas. The brand recently launched its first experience center in Koramangala, Bengaluru. PTI