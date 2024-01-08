State govt issues orders, BJP mocks

Bengaluru: The State government has issued an order to all classes of temples coming under the Muzrai (religious endowment) department to conduct special poojas on January 22 coinciding with the ‘Prana Prathishta’ event at Ram temple in Ayodhya. The commissioner of the endowments department has issued an order to this effect and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy was quick to issue another statement in a matter-of-fact tone.

Within minutes of the orders being issued leader of the Opposition in the state assembly R Ashoka posted his views on social media ‘X’ stating that “

The Congress government finally surrendered to Rambhakti. The state government has ordered special pujas to be organised in all the Mujarai temples of the state on January 22, the day of Rama’s coronation at the grand Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. This is a victory for the struggle of Ram devotees and Hindu activists—a triumph of Hinduism against appeasement”

There are other groups on WhatsApp, mocking Ramalinga Reddy and many other government functionaries ‘Be careful big brother is watching” and “Does the madam know about the order”?. This one takes the cake “You are hurting the minority sentiments by government allowing special poojas on this day”. These posts are directed at the government in a sarcastic way.